On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Vincent Trocheck going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Trocheck stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Trocheck scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Trocheck has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Trocheck's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

