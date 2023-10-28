On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Vincent Trocheck going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Trocheck stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Trocheck scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Trocheck has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Trocheck's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

