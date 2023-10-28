The New York Rangers, including Vincent Trocheck, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Trocheck are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Trocheck has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:45 on the ice per game.

In one of seven games this year, Trocheck has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in three of seven games this season, Trocheck has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Trocheck has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Trocheck hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Trocheck going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+13) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 7 Games 2 3 Points 2 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

