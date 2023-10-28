Wagner vs. Stonehill Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Stonehill Skyhawks and Wagner Seahawks square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Skyhawks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Wagner vs. Stonehill Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Stonehill (-2.0)
|46.3
|Stonehill 24, Wagner 22
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 9 NEC Predictions
Wagner Betting Info (2022)
- The Seahawks went 4-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, five of Seahawks games went over the point total.
Stonehill Betting Info (2022)
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seahawks vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Wagner
|10.9
|29.6
|16.5
|22.0
|8.6
|32.6
|Stonehill
|19.9
|32.0
|16.3
|28.3
|22.5
|34.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.