Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 28, when the Stonehill Skyhawks and Wagner Seahawks square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Skyhawks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Wagner vs. Stonehill Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Stonehill (-2.0) 46.3 Stonehill 24, Wagner 22

Week 9 NEC Predictions

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five of Seahawks games went over the point total.

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Seahawks vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wagner 10.9 29.6 16.5 22.0 8.6 32.6 Stonehill 19.9 32.0 16.3 28.3 22.5 34.8

