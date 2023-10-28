The Wagner Seahawks (2-5) hit the road for an NEC battle against the Stonehill Skyhawks (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium.

While Wagner's defense ranks 88th with 29.6 points allowed per game, the Seahawks have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (10.9 points per game). Stonehill ranks 96th in points per game (19.9), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 25th-worst in the FCS with 32.0 points ceded per contest.

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. Stonehill Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Wagner vs. Stonehill Key Statistics

Wagner Stonehill 267.1 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.7 (91st) 391.1 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.0 (84th) 103.9 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.3 (41st) 163.3 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.4 (105th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has thrown for 1,029 yards (147.0 ypg) to lead Wagner, completing 53% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 120 rushing yards on 54 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Zachary Palmer-Smith has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 351 yards on the ground.

Rickey Spruill has carried the ball 46 times for 201 yards (28.7 per game).

Jaylen Bonelli's leads his squad with 353 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 22 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Trevor Shorter has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 33.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Mark Didio has been the target of 28 passes and hauled in 27 grabs for 194 yards, an average of 27.7 yards per contest.

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha has thrown for 1,096 yards (156.6 ypg) while completing 49.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 122 yards .

Jermaine Corbett has run for 593 yards on 129 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Tom Comella has racked up 241 yards (on 50 carries) with one touchdown.

Chris Domercat paces his team with 333 receiving yards on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.

Noah Canty has caught 20 passes and compiled 194 receiving yards (27.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Will Diamantis' six grabs (on five targets) have netted him 104 yards (14.9 ypg).

