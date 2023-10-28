The college football season rolls on into Week 9, which features three games involving schools from the Patriot League. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the piece below.

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Lafayette Leopards at Georgetown Hoyas 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Holy Cross Crusaders at Fordham Rams 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bucknell Bison at Colgate Raiders 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

