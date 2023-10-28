For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Will Cuylle a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Cuylle scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Cuylle has no points on the power play.

Cuylle averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19.7 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG 2

