Allen Lazard has a decent matchup when his New York Jets play the New York Giants in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Giants have allowed 214.1 passing yards per game, 14th in the league.

Lazard has caught 14 passes on 23 targets for 210 yards and one score. He averages 35.0 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Lazard and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lazard vs. the Giants

Lazard vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 35 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Eight players have grabbed a TD pass against the Giants this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 214.1 passing yards the Giants give up per contest makes them the 14th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Giants' defense ranks 10th in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Jets vs Giants on Fubo!

Allen Lazard Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Lazard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lazard Receiving Insights

Lazard, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this year.

Lazard has received 12.6% of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (23 targets).

He has 210 receiving yards on 23 targets to rank 26th in NFL play with 9.1 yards per target.

Lazard, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Lazard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.