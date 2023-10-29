Will Allen Lazard hit paydirt when the New York Jets and the New York Giants come together in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lazard will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Lazard's 23 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 210 yards (35 per game) and one score.

Lazard, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Allen Lazard Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0

Rep Allen Lazard with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.