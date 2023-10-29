Breece Hall will be facing the sixth-worst run defense in the league when his New York Jets play the New York Giants in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Hall has collected a team-high 426 yards (71.0 ypg) on 66 attempts. He's scored two rushing touchdowns. In addition, Hall has also contributed 13 receptions for 113 yards (18.8 ypg).

Hall vs. the Giants

Hall vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games The Giants have allowed 100 or more yards to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Giants this season.

The run defense of the Giants is giving up 137.3 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 27th in the league.

Opponents of the Giants have scored 10 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Giants' defense is 30th in the NFL in that category.

Breece Hall Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-139)

Hall Rushing Insights

Hall has gone over his rushing yards total in 50.0% of his opportunities (three of six games).

The Jets have passed 57.5% of the time and run 42.5% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 135 rushes this season. He's handled 66 of those carries (48.9%).

Hall has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (28.6% of his team's seven offensive TDs).

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (43.5% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Breece Hall Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Hall Receiving Insights

Hall has 9.8% of his team's target share (18 targets on 183 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 18 times, averaging 6.3 yards per target (100th in NFL).

Hall does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Hall's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 177 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

