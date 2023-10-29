Will Breece Hall Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 8?
When the New York Jets and the New York Giants square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Breece Hall hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.
Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- Hall's team-high 426 rushing yards (71 per game) have come on 66 carries, with two touchdowns.
- Hall also averages 18.8 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 113 yards.
- Hall has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Breece Hall Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|10
|127
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|12
|18
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6
|56
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|22
|177
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|12
|39
|1
|5
|54
|0
