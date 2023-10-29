When the New York Jets and the New York Giants square off in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Breece Hall hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Breece Hall score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Hall's team-high 426 rushing yards (71 per game) have come on 66 carries, with two touchdowns.

Hall also averages 18.8 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 113 yards.

Hall has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Breece Hall Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 10 127 0 1 20 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 9 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 12 18 0 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 56 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Broncos 22 177 1 3 17 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 39 1 5 54 0

