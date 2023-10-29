When C.J. Uzomah takes the field for the New York Jets in their Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will C.J. Uzomah score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Uzomah has put up a 22-yard campaign thus far (5.5 yards per game), with one touchdown, hauling in four balls on five targets.

Uzomah has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

C.J. Uzomah Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Patriots 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 1 1 Week 5 @Broncos 2 2 12 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 0 0 0

