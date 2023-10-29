The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 8:20 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Chargers will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (406.8 yards allowed per game), the Chargers have had more success offensively, ranking eighth in the NFL by averaging 364.2 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, the Bears are accumulating 324.3 total yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 18th in the NFL defensively (339.4 total yards given up per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Bears vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (-8.5) Over (46.5) Chargers 30, Bears 19

Place your bets on the Chargers-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chargers Betting Info

The Chargers have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two Los Angeles games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Chargers games this season is 49.5, three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 22.7%.

Chicago has a record of 2-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Bears have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

In Chicago's seven contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Games involving the Bears this year have averaged 43.4 points per game, a 3.1-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chargers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 24 25.8 25 24.3 23 27.3 Chicago 22.6 26.9 22.8 25 22.3 29.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.