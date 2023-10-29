Dalvin Cook will be up against the sixth-worst run defense in the NFL when his New York Jets play the New York Giants in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Cook has accumulated 109 rushing yards on 39 attempts (18.2 ypg). Also, Cook has pulled down nine receptions for 46 yards (7.7 ypg).

Cook vs. the Giants

Cook vs the Giants (since 2021): 2 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 62 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Giants during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 137.3 rushing yards the Giants yield per contest makes them the 27th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

The Giants have the No. 30 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 10 this season (1.4 per game).

Dalvin Cook Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-110)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook has gone over his rushing yards total once in six opportunities this season.

The Jets pass on 57.5% of their plays and run on 42.5%. They are 25th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 135 rushes this season. He's handled 39 of those carries (28.9%).

In six games this season, Cook has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has seven red zone rushing carries (30.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Dalvin Cook Receiving Props vs the Giants

Receiving Yards: 0.5 (-105)

Cook Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Cook has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has 4.9% of his team's target share (nine targets on 183 passing attempts).

He averages 5.1 yards per target this season (46 yards on nine targets).

Having played six games this year, Cook has not tallied a TD reception.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

