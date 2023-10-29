Will Dalvin Cook cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets clash with the New York Giants on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cook will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Dalvin Cook score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a TD)

Cook has rushed for 109 yards on 39 carries (18.2 yards per game).

Cook has added nine catches for 46 yards (7.7 per game).

In six games, Cook has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Dalvin Cook Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 13 33 0 3 26 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 7 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Patriots 8 18 0 3 11 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5 16 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6 23 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 12 0 1 2 0

Rep Dalvin Cook with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.