Will Daniel Bellinger get into the end zone when the New York Giants and the New York Jets come together in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bellinger will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Daniel Bellinger score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Bellinger has four grabs for 22 yards this year. He has been targeted four times, and puts up 4.4 yards per contest.

Having played four games this season, Bellinger has not tallied a TD reception.

Daniel Bellinger Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 1 1 0 Week 3 @49ers 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 1 1 7 0

Rep Daniel Bellinger with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.