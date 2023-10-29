Will Daniel Jones Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Daniel Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 8 contest against the New York Jets begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Jones' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Daniel Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 8, Jones is averaging 176.8 passing yards per game (884 total). Other season stats include two touchdown passes, six interceptions and a 68.9% completion percentage (104-for-151), plus 38 carries for 197 yards one touchdown.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Daniel Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Amari Cooper
- Click Here for Luke Musgrave
- Click Here for Jimmy Graham
- Click Here for Jimmy Garoppolo
- Click Here for Marcedes Lewis
Giants vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jones 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|104
|151
|68.9%
|884
|2
|6
|5.9
|38
|197
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|15
|28
|104
|0
|2
|13
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|26
|37
|321
|2
|1
|9
|59
|1
|Week 3
|@49ers
|22
|32
|137
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|27
|34
|203
|0
|2
|10
|66
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|14
|20
|119
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.