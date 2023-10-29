Darius Slayton has a decent matchup when his New York Giants face the New York Jets in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets have allowed 216.7 passing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

This year Slayton has 18 grabs (on 32 targets) for 258 yards, averaging 36.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Slayton and the Giants with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Slayton vs. the Jets

Slayton vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Jets is giving up 216.7 yards per game this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Jets have the No. 10 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up eight this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Giants vs Jets on Fubo!

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Slayton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Slayton Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this year, Slayton has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Slayton has received 13.9% of his team's 231 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has 258 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 48th in league play with 8.1 yards per target.

Slayton does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.