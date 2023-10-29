In the Week 8 contest between the New York Giants and the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Darius Slayton score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Slayton will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Slayton has hauled in 18 passes for 258 yards (36.9 per game) this season.

Slayton does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Darius Slayton Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0

Rep Darius Slayton with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.