Darren Waller was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up with the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're looking for Waller's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Waller has been targeted 49 times, with season stats of 380 yards on 35 receptions (10.9 per catch) and one TD.

Darren Waller Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Giants have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Wan'Dale Robinson (LP/knee): 23 Rec; 163 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Waller 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 49 35 380 141 1 10.9

Waller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0 Week 6 @Bills 7 5 43 0 Week 7 Commanders 8 7 98 1

