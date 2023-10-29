Will Darren Waller Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darren Waller was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants match up with the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. If you're looking for Waller's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Darren Waller and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Waller has been targeted 49 times, with season stats of 380 yards on 35 receptions (10.9 per catch) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Waller's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Darren Waller Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Giants have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Wan'Dale Robinson (LP/knee): 23 Rec; 163 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Hunter Henry
- Click Here for Cordarrelle Patterson
- Click Here for Randall Cobb
- Click Here for D.K. Metcalf
- Click Here for Saquon Barkley
Giants vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Waller 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|49
|35
|380
|141
|1
|10.9
Waller Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|8
|6
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|7
|3
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|11
|8
|86
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|7
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|8
|7
|98
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.