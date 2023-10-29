Darren Waller will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his New York Giants meet the New York Jets in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Waller has posted a team-best 380 yards (on 35 catches) with one TD so far this year. He's been targeted 49 times, and is averaging 54.3 yards per game.

Waller vs. the Jets

Waller vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Waller will square off against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Jets give up 216.7 passing yards per contest.

So far this year, the Jets have surrendered eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 10th among NFL teams.

Giants Player Previews

Darren Waller Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-118)

Waller Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this season, Waller has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Waller has received 21.2% of his team's 231 passing attempts this season (49 targets).

He has 380 receiving yards on 49 targets to rank 57th in league play with 7.8 yards per target.

In one of seven games this year, Waller has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has 14.3% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With four red zone targets, Waller has been on the receiving end of 22.2% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts.

Waller's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 7 REC / 98 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

