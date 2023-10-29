At MetLife Stadium in Week 8, the New York Giants' Darren Waller will be facing the New York Jets pass defense and Jordan Whitehead. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Giants vs. Jets Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets 44 6.3 7 113 6.21

Darren Waller vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights

Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense

Darren Waller has registered 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 380 (54.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has one touchdown.

Through the air, New York ranks eighth-last in the league in passing yards with 1,250 (178.6 per game) and 29th in passing touchdowns (four).

The Giants' offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 12.1 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 25th with 1,949 total yards (278.4 per game).

New York averages 33 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 20th in the league.

In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 18 times (fourth-fewest in NFL).

Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense

Jordan Whitehead leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 31 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, New York is allowing 216.7 yards per game (1,300 total) in the air, which is the seventh-best mark in the league.

The Jets' points-against average on defense is 19.8 per game, ninth-best in the league.

New York has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Jets this season.

Darren Waller vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats

Darren Waller Jordan Whitehead Rec. Targets 49 15 Def. Targets Receptions 35 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.9 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 380 31 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.3 5.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 141 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 4 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 3 Interceptions

