Darren Waller vs. the Jets' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
At MetLife Stadium in Week 8, the New York Giants' Darren Waller will be facing the New York Jets pass defense and Jordan Whitehead. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this important matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Giants vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (TEs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets
|44
|6.3
|7
|113
|6.21
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Darren Waller vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights
Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense
- Darren Waller has registered 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 380 (54.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has one touchdown.
- Through the air, New York ranks eighth-last in the league in passing yards with 1,250 (178.6 per game) and 29th in passing touchdowns (four).
- The Giants' offense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 32nd in the NFL with 12.1 points per contest. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 25th with 1,949 total yards (278.4 per game).
- New York averages 33 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 20th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Giants have been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 18 times (fourth-fewest in NFL).
Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense
- Jordan Whitehead leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 31 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, New York is allowing 216.7 yards per game (1,300 total) in the air, which is the seventh-best mark in the league.
- The Jets' points-against average on defense is 19.8 per game, ninth-best in the league.
- New York has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Jets this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Darren Waller vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats
|Darren Waller
|Jordan Whitehead
|Rec. Targets
|49
|15
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|35
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|10.9
|7
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|380
|31
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|54.3
|5.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|141
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|3
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.