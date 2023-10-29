New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 214.1 per game.

Wilson has caught 32 passes on 55 targets for a team-leading 369 yards and two scores. He averages 61.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Wilson and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wilson vs. the Giants

Wilson vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Giants this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The Giants allow 214.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense is ranked 10th in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Jets vs Giants on Fubo!

Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Wilson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wilson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Wilson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Wilson has been targeted on 55 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (30.1% target share).

He has 369 receiving yards on 55 targets to rank 90th in league play with 6.7 yards per target.

Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 28.6% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With 11 red zone targets, Wilson has been on the receiving end of 52.4% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 8 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 TAR / 9 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.