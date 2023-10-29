Garrett Wilson Week 8 Preview vs. the Giants
New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 14th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 214.1 per game.
Wilson has caught 32 passes on 55 targets for a team-leading 369 yards and two scores. He averages 61.5 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Wilson and the Jets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wilson vs. the Giants
- Wilson vs the Giants (since 2021): No games
- New York has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Giants this year.
- No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.
- The Giants allow 214.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants' defense is ranked 10th in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this year.
Garrett Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Giants
- Receiving Yards: 60.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Wilson with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wilson Receiving Insights
- In the receiving game, Wilson has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).
- Wilson has been targeted on 55 of his team's 183 passing attempts this season (30.1% target share).
- He has 369 receiving yards on 55 targets to rank 90th in league play with 6.7 yards per target.
- Wilson has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.
- He has 28.6% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (two).
- With 11 red zone targets, Wilson has been on the receiving end of 52.4% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Wilson's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Eagles
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|12 TAR / 8 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|7 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|14 TAR / 9 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|9 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|8 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.