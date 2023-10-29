Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown when the New York Jets and the New York Giants come together in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Garrett Wilson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson's team-high 369 yards receiving (61.5 per game) have come on 32 catches (55 targets) and he has scored two touchdowns.

In two of six games this season, Wilson has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Garrett Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 5 5 34 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 8 2 83 1 Week 3 Patriots 9 5 48 0 Week 4 Chiefs 14 9 60 0 Week 5 @Broncos 7 3 54 0 Week 6 Eagles 12 8 90 0

