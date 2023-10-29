Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets play the New York Giants in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium, where they'll be up against Deonte Banks and the New York Giants defense. For more stats and analysis on the Jets pass catchers' matchup versus the Giants' pass defense, see below.

Jets vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 48.9 8.2 39 103 8.23

Garrett Wilson vs. Deonte Banks Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson's 369 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has collected 32 catches and two touchdowns.

In the air, New York has passed for the lowest number of yards in the NFL at 957, or 159.5 per game.

The Jets are just 25th in the league in points scored per game, at 18.8.

New York is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 30.5 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Jets have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 21 times (eighth-fewest in NFL).

Deonte Banks & the Giants' Defense

Deonte Banks has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 23 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, New York's D ranks 18th in the NFL with 1,499 passing yards allowed (214.1 per game) and 10th with eight passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Giants' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 24th in the NFL with 24.9 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 26th with 2,460 total yards allowed (351.4 per game).

New York has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Giants have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Garrett Wilson vs. Deonte Banks Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Deonte Banks Rec. Targets 55 39 Def. Targets Receptions 32 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 369 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 61.5 3.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 123 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

