Garrett Wilson and the New York Jets meet the New York Giants in Week 8 at MetLife Stadium, where they'll be up against Micah McFadden and the New York Giants defense. For more stats and analysis on the Jets pass catchers' matchup against the Giants' pass defense, continue reading.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jets vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Garrett Wilson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 48.9 8.2 39 103 8.25

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Garrett Wilson vs. Micah McFadden Insights

Garrett Wilson & the Jets' Offense

Garrett Wilson's 369 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has registered 32 receptions and two touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, New York is averaging 159.5 yards (957 total), which is the fewest in the league.

The Jets' scoring average on offense ranks just 25th in the NFL, at 18.8 points per game.

New York has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 30.5 times per contest, which is fifth in the league.

In the red zone, the Jets are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 21 total red-zone pass attempts (47.7% red-zone pass rate).

Micah McFadden & the Giants' Defense

Micah McFadden has a team-leading one interception to go along with 41 tackles, five TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

When it comes to defending against the pass, New York's D ranks 18th in the NFL with 1,499 passing yards allowed (214.1 per game) and 10th with eight passing touchdowns allowed.

The Giants' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 174 points allowed (24.9 per game).

New York has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Giants have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Garrett Wilson vs. Micah McFadden Advanced Stats

Garrett Wilson Micah McFadden Rec. Targets 55 10 Def. Targets Receptions 32 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 369 41 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 61.5 6.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 123 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.