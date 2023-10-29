Will Gary Brightwell Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gary Brightwell did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants have a game against the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Brightwell's stats can be found below.
Rep Gary Brightwell and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
On the ground, Brightwell has season stats of nine rushes for 19 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.1 yards per attempt. He also has five catches on seven targets for 47 yards.
Keep an eye on Brightwell's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Gary Brightwell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Giants have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Saquon Barkley (LP/elbow): 74 Rush Att; 284 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 16 Rec; 87 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Saquon Barkley
- Click Here for Kareem Hunt
- Click Here for Ryan Tannehill
- Click Here for Deshaun Watson
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
Giants vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Brightwell 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|19
|0
|2.1
|7
|5
|47
|0
Brightwell Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|1
|5
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|4
|5
|0
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|4
|9
|0
|1
|10
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.