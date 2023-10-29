Should you wager on Gary Brightwell finding his way into the end zone in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Gary Brightwell score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Brightwell has piled up nine carries for 19 yards (4.8 per game).

Brightwell also has 47 receiving yards on five catches (11.8 yards per game) ..

In three games, Brightwell has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Gary Brightwell Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 5 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 5 0 2 31 0 Week 4 Seahawks 4 9 0 1 10 0

