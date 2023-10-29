The New York Jets (3-3) square off against the New York Giants (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 35 points.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's game between the Jets and Giants? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the stats and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Giants vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Giants have had the lead two times, have trailed three times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this year.

The Jets have been behind after the first quarter in all six games this year.

New York's offense is averaging 0.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Giants have lost the second quarter five times and won two times in seven games this season.

In six games this season, the Jets have lost the second quarter four times and outscored their opponent two times.

New York's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of seven games this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Jets have won the third quarter in four games and have lost the third quarter in two games.

On offense, New York is averaging four points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.5 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Giants' seven games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and tied one time.

The Jets have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

New York's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Giants have led two times (1-1 in those games), have been losing four times (1-3), and have been tied one time (0-1).

The Jets have been behind after the first half in all six games this year, and they've gone 3-3 in those contests.

2nd Half

The Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season (1-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4).

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games this season (3-2 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in one game (0-1).

New York's offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing six points on average in the second half.

