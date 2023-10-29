At MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, the New York Jets face the New York Giants, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Jets should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Giants in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Jets are compiling 18.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On defense, they rank 13th, giving up 19.8 points per contest. The Giants rank worst in points per game (12.1), but they've been more productive defensively, ranking 23rd in the NFL with 24.9 points ceded per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Jets vs Giants on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Jets by 3) Over (35.5) Jets 21, Giants 17

Place your bets on the Jets-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Giants Betting Info

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 43.5% chance to win.

New York has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Giants have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

New York games have gone over the point total just once this year.

The average total points scored in Giants games this year (35.5) is 7.5 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jets Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jets have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

New York has covered four times in six matchups with a spread this season.

New York games have gone over the point total three out of six times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 35.5 points, 5.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Jets contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 18.8 19.8 18 17 20.5 25.5 New York 12.1 24.9 5.7 23.7 17 25.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.