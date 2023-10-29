One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Darren Waller and the New York Giants host the New York Jets on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Before making a player prop wager, keep reading for the player props for the top contributors in this game between the Jets and the Giants.

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +500

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Breece Hall Touchdown Odds

Hall Odds to Score First TD: +460

Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 69.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Tyrod Taylor 185.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113) - Darren Waller - - 44.5 (-113) Matt Breida - 11.5 (-113) - Darius Slayton - - 26.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 31.5 (-113) Jalin Hyatt - - 20.5 (-113)

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Conklin - - 29.5 (-113) Dalvin Cook - 13.5 (-113) - Breece Hall - 71.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Allen Lazard - - 30.5 (-113) Zach Wilson 192.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Garrett Wilson - - 60.5 (-113)

