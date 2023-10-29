Giants vs. Jets Player Props & Odds – Week 8
One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on display when Darren Waller and the New York Giants host the New York Jets on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Before making a player prop wager, keep reading for the player props for the top contributors in this game between the Jets and the Giants.
Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds
- Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|69.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|Tyrod Taylor
|185.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
|-
|Darren Waller
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Matt Breida
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|-
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|29.5 (-113)
|Dalvin Cook
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|-
|Breece Hall
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|Allen Lazard
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Zach Wilson
|192.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
