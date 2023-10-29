The New York Giants' (2-5) injury report ahead of their game against the New York Jets (3-3) currently has 12 players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 29 from MetLife Stadium.

Last time out, the Giants knocked off the Washington Commanders 14-7.

The Jets head into the matchup after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles in their last outing on October 15.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Saquon Barkley RB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice
Daniel Jones QB Neck Out
Gary Brightwell RB Hamstring Out
Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable
Adoree' Jackson CB Neck Questionable
Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Doubtful
Dexter Lawrence DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB Knee Questionable
Leonard Williams DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Darren Waller TE Hamstring Questionable
Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice
John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Questionable

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
D.J. Reed Jr. CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice
Sauce Gardner CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice
Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Questionable
Brandin Echols CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Micheal Clemons DL Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Jermaine Johnson LB Foot Full Participation In Practice
Randall Cobb WR Shoulder Questionable
Joe Tippmann C Quad Out
Irvin Charles WR Shoulder Doubtful
Will McDonald IV DL Back Questionable

Giants vs. Jets Game Info

Giants Season Insights

  • The Giants rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (278.4), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 351.4 total yards surrendered per contest.
  • The Giants have been sputtering on offense, ranking worst in the NFL with 12.1 points per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 24.9 points per contest (23rd-ranked).
  • The Giants' passing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, posting 178.6 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 14th with 214.1 passing yards allowed per contest.
  • From an offensive standpoint, New York is accumulating 99.9 rushing yards per game (21st-ranked). It ranks 27th in the NFL on defense (137.3 rushing yards surrendered per game).
  • The Giants have a -4 turnover margin this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

Giants vs. Jets Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)
  • Moneyline: Jets (-155), Giants (+130)
  • Total: 35.5 points

