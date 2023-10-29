The New York Giants' (2-5) injury report ahead of their game against the New York Jets (3-3) currently has 12 players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 29 from MetLife Stadium.

Last time out, the Giants knocked off the Washington Commanders 14-7.

The Jets head into the matchup after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles in their last outing on October 15.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Jones QB Neck Out Gary Brightwell RB Hamstring Out Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable Adoree' Jackson CB Neck Questionable Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Doubtful Dexter Lawrence DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB Knee Questionable Leonard Williams DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Questionable Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Questionable

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D.J. Reed Jr. CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Sauce Gardner CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Questionable Brandin Echols CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Micheal Clemons DL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jermaine Johnson LB Foot Full Participation In Practice Randall Cobb WR Shoulder Questionable Joe Tippmann C Quad Out Irvin Charles WR Shoulder Doubtful Will McDonald IV DL Back Questionable

Giants vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Giants Season Insights

The Giants rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (278.4), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 351.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Giants have been sputtering on offense, ranking worst in the NFL with 12.1 points per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 24.9 points per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Giants' passing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, posting 178.6 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 14th with 214.1 passing yards allowed per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, New York is accumulating 99.9 rushing yards per game (21st-ranked). It ranks 27th in the NFL on defense (137.3 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Giants have a -4 turnover margin this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL.

Giants vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)

Jets (-3) Moneyline: Jets (-155), Giants (+130)

Jets (-155), Giants (+130) Total: 35.5 points

