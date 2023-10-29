Giants vs. Jets Injury Report — Week 8
The New York Giants' (2-5) injury report ahead of their game against the New York Jets (3-3) currently has 12 players on it. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 29 from MetLife Stadium.
Watch the Giants in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Last time out, the Giants knocked off the Washington Commanders 14-7.
The Jets head into the matchup after winning 20-14 over the Philadelphia Eagles in their last outing on October 15.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|Out
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Leonard Williams
|DL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|D.J. Reed Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Brandin Echols
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Micheal Clemons
|DL
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jermaine Johnson
|LB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|Quad
|Out
|Irvin Charles
|WR
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|Back
|Questionable
Giants vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Jets or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (278.4), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 351.4 total yards surrendered per contest.
- The Giants have been sputtering on offense, ranking worst in the NFL with 12.1 points per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, giving up 24.9 points per contest (23rd-ranked).
- The Giants' passing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, posting 178.6 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 14th with 214.1 passing yards allowed per contest.
- From an offensive standpoint, New York is accumulating 99.9 rushing yards per game (21st-ranked). It ranks 27th in the NFL on defense (137.3 rushing yards surrendered per game).
- The Giants have a -4 turnover margin this season, which ranks 26th in the NFL.
Giants vs. Jets Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)
- Moneyline: Jets (-155), Giants (+130)
- Total: 35.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Jets-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.