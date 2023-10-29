The New York Jets (3-3) and the New York Giants (2-5) play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Jets vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: CBS

Giants Insights

The Giants put up 7.7 fewer points per game (12.1) than the Jets give up (19.8).

The Giants average 278.4 yards per game, 73.4 fewer yards than the 351.8 the Jets allow.

This season New York runs for 35.3 fewer yards per game (99.9) than New York allows (135.2).

The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Jets have forced turnovers (13).

Giants Home Performance

The Giants score 5.7 points per game at home (6.4 fewer than overall) and allow 23.7 at home (1.2 fewer than overall).

At home, the Giants accumulate fewer yards (258.3 per game) than they do overall (278.4). But they also concede fewer at home (273) than overall (351.4).

New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (149.7 per game) than it does overall (178.6), but it also allows fewer at home (166.7 per game) than overall (214.1).

The Giants pick up more rushing yards at home (108.7 per game) than they do overall (99.9), and give up fewer at home (106.3 per game) than overall (137.3).

The Giants successfully convert 33.3% of third downs at home (4.7% less than overall), and concede on 25% of third downs at home (12.2% less than overall).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Miami L 31-16 FOX 10/15/2023 at Buffalo L 14-9 NBC 10/22/2023 Washington W 14-7 CBS 10/29/2023 New York - CBS 11/5/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX 11/12/2023 at Dallas - FOX 11/19/2023 at Washington - FOX

