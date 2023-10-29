How to Watch Giants vs. Jets on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Jets (3-3) and the New York Giants (2-5) play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
We give more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Jets vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Giants Insights
- The Giants put up 7.7 fewer points per game (12.1) than the Jets give up (19.8).
- The Giants average 278.4 yards per game, 73.4 fewer yards than the 351.8 the Jets allow.
- This season New York runs for 35.3 fewer yards per game (99.9) than New York allows (135.2).
- The Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Jets have forced turnovers (13).
Giants Home Performance
- The Giants score 5.7 points per game at home (6.4 fewer than overall) and allow 23.7 at home (1.2 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Giants accumulate fewer yards (258.3 per game) than they do overall (278.4). But they also concede fewer at home (273) than overall (351.4).
- New York accumulates fewer passing yards at home (149.7 per game) than it does overall (178.6), but it also allows fewer at home (166.7 per game) than overall (214.1).
- The Giants pick up more rushing yards at home (108.7 per game) than they do overall (99.9), and give up fewer at home (106.3 per game) than overall (137.3).
- The Giants successfully convert 33.3% of third downs at home (4.7% less than overall), and concede on 25% of third downs at home (12.2% less than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Miami
|L 31-16
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 14-9
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|W 14-7
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.