The New York Giants (2-5) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the New York Jets (3-3). The contest's over/under is listed at 35.5.

As the Jets prepare for this matchup against the Giants, here are their recent betting trends and insights. As the Giants prepare for this matchup against the Jets, here are their betting trends and insights.

Giants vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New York Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Jets (-3) 35.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jets (-3) 35.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

New York vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Giants vs. Jets Betting Insights

New York has won twice against the spread this year.

The Giants have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

New York has had one game (of seven) go over the total this season.

New York has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

New York games have gone over the point total on three of six occasions (50%).

Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Saquon Barkley - - 69.5 (-115) - 22.5 (-118) - Tyrod Taylor 185.5 (-115) - 23.5 (-111) - - - Darius Slayton - - - - 25.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

