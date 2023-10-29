Giants vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Jets (3-3) hit the road to meet the New York Giants (2-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Jets and Giants can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Giants vs. Jets Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jets
|3
|35.5
|-155
|+130
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- The Giants have played four games this season that finished with a point total above 35.5 points.
- New York has a 43.0-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 7.5 more points than this game's point total.
- The Giants have gone 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Giants have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has been at least a +130 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.
New York Jets
- New York has an average total of 40.9 in their outings this year, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jets have put together a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- This is the first time this year the Jets are moneyline favorites.
- New York has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.
Jets vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jets
|18.8
|25
|19.8
|9
|40.9
|4
|6
|Giants
|12.1
|32
|24.9
|24
|43.0
|4
|7
Giants vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends
Giants
- In its last three games, New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In their past three games, the Giants have not hit the over once.
- The Jets have a negative point differential on the season (-6 total points, -1.0 per game), as do the Giants (-89 total points, -12.8 per game).
Jets
- New York is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over its last three contests.
- New York has hit the over twice in its past three games.
- The Jets have been outscored by six points this season (1.0 point per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 89 points (12.8 per game).
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.0
|42.3
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|22.7
|27.3
|ATS Record
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.9
|41.1
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.3
|23.3
|23.5
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-2
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.