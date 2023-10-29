The New York Jets (3-3) hit the road to meet the New York Giants (2-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Jets and Giants can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Giants vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jets 3 35.5 -155 +130

Giants vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants have played four games this season that finished with a point total above 35.5 points.

New York has a 43.0-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 7.5 more points than this game's point total.

The Giants have gone 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has been at least a +130 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

New York Jets

New York has an average total of 40.9 in their outings this year, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets have put together a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

This is the first time this year the Jets are moneyline favorites.

New York has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Jets vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jets 18.8 25 19.8 9 40.9 4 6 Giants 12.1 32 24.9 24 43.0 4 7

Giants vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Giants

In its last three games, New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three games, the Giants have not hit the over once.

The Jets have a negative point differential on the season (-6 total points, -1.0 per game), as do the Giants (-89 total points, -12.8 per game).

Jets

New York is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over its last three contests.

New York has hit the over twice in its past three games.

The Jets have been outscored by six points this season (1.0 point per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 89 points (12.8 per game).

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.0 42.3 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 22.7 27.3 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.9 41.1 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 23.3 23.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-2 1-1

