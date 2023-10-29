The New York Giants and the New York Jets are slated to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Isaiah Hodgins get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins has recorded 120 yards receiving (20 per game) and one TD, hauling in 12 balls on 18 targets.

Hodgins, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Isaiah Hodgins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 7 Commanders 4 2 13 0

