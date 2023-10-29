The New York Giants and the New York Jets are scheduled to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Hyatt has hauled in nine balls (on 14 targets) for 195 yards (39 per game) this campaign.

Hyatt does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Jalin Hyatt Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0 Week 7 Commanders 5 2 75 0

