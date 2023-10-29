Will Jalin Hyatt Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 8?
The New York Giants and the New York Jets are scheduled to meet in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.
Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Hyatt has hauled in nine balls (on 14 targets) for 195 yards (39 per game) this campaign.
- Hyatt does not have a TD reception this season in five games.
Jalin Hyatt Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|2
|2
|89
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|2
|2
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|4
|3
|21
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|5
|2
|75
|0
