The New York Giants (2-5) play the New York Jets (3-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Jets vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.3 points of each other.

The Jets have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 61.8%.

The Jets are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.

New York has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.

This season, the Giants have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has not won as an underdog of +136 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New York (-3)



New York (-3) The Jets are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have covered the spread two times this season (2-5-0).

New York has a record of 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (35)



Over (35) The two teams average a combined 4.1 fewer points per game, 30.9 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 35 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.7 more points per game (44.7) than this game's total of 35 points.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Jets' six games with a set total.

One of the Giants' seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).

Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 182.8 4 16.3 0

Darren Waller Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 54.3 1

