Best Bets, Odds for the Jets vs. Giants Game – Week 8
The New York Giants (2-5) play the New York Jets (3-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Jets vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.3 points of each other.
- The Jets have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 61.8%.
- The Jets are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.
- New York has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
- This season, the Giants have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +136 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (-3)
- The Jets are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Giants have covered the spread two times this season (2-5-0).
- New York has a record of 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (35)
- The two teams average a combined 4.1 fewer points per game, 30.9 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 35 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.7 more points per game (44.7) than this game's total of 35 points.
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Jets' six games with a set total.
- One of the Giants' seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).
Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|182.8
|4
|16.3
|0
Darren Waller Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|54.3
|1
