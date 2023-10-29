The New York Giants (2-5) play the New York Jets (3-3) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023, and here are our best bets.

When is Jets vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.3 points of each other.
  • The Jets have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 61.8%.
  • The Jets are the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.
  • New York has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
  • This season, the Giants have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +136 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New York (-3)
  • The Jets are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Giants have covered the spread two times this season (2-5-0).
  • New York has a record of 2-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (35)
  • The two teams average a combined 4.1 fewer points per game, 30.9 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 35 points.
  • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 9.7 more points per game (44.7) than this game's total of 35 points.
  • The teams have hit the over in three of the Jets' six games with a set total.
  • One of the Giants' seven games with a set total has hit the over (14.3%).

Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
6 182.8 4 16.3 0

Darren Waller Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
7 54.3 1

