The New York Jets (3-3) will face off against the New York Giants (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 35.5 in the outing.

This week's game that pits the Jets against the Giants is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Jets-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jets vs Giants on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jets have been losing after the first quarter in all six games this year.

New York's offense is averaging 0.5 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

New York's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Giants have been outscored in the second quarter five times and won two times in seven games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Jets have won the third quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, New York is averaging four points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 1.5 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

Out of seven games this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

New York's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.5 points on average in that quarter.

In the Giants' seven games this season, they have won the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and tied one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Jets vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jets have trailed after the first half in all six games this season.

So far in 2023, the Giants have been winning after the first half in two games, have trailed after the first half in four games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jets have won the second half in five games, going 3-2 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in one game (0-1).

New York's offense is averaging 9.5 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering six points on average in the second half.

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Giants have won the second half in two games and have lost the second half in five games.

Rep the Jets or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.