On Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET, the New York Jets will meet the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Jets will win -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

Watch the Jets in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

While the Jets rank 23rd in total defense with 351.8 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (277 yards per game). The Giants rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (278.4), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 351.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Jets vs Giants on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Jets by 3) Over (35.5) Jets 21, Giants 17

Place your bets on the Jets-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jets Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 60.8% chance to win.

New York has covered four times in six chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, three of New York's six games have hit the over.

The point total average for Jets games this season is 40.9, 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Giants Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

So far this year, just one New York game has hit the over.

The average total for Giants games is 43 points, 7.5 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 18.8 19.8 18 17 20.5 25.5 New York 12.1 24.9 5.7 23.7 17 25.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.