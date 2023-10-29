Review the injury report for the New York Jets (3-3), which currently has 10 players listed, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the New York Giants (2-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM .

The Jets took down the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 in their last outing.

The Giants' last game was a 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders.

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D.J. Reed Jr. CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Sauce Gardner CB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Michael Carter II CB Hamstring Questionable Brandin Echols CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Micheal Clemons DL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jermaine Johnson LB Foot Full Participation In Practice Randall Cobb WR Shoulder Questionable Joe Tippmann C Quad Out Irvin Charles WR Shoulder Doubtful Will McDonald IV DL Back Questionable

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Jones QB Neck Out Gary Brightwell RB Hamstring Out Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable Adoree' Jackson CB Neck Questionable Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Doubtful Dexter Lawrence DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB Knee Questionable Leonard Williams DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Questionable Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Questionable

Jets vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Jets Season Insights

The Jets rank third-worst in total offense (277 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.8 yards allowed per contest.

The Jets rank 22nd in scoring offense (18.8 points per game) and 13th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) this year.

The Jets rank worst in passing offense (159.5 passing yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 15th with 216.7 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, New York ranks 12th in the NFL with 117.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed per contest (135.2).

The Jets have forced 13 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over eight times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +5, seventh-ranked in the league.

Jets vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)

Jets (-3) Moneyline: Jets (-155), Giants (+130)

Jets (-155), Giants (+130) Total: 35.5 points

