Jets vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 8
Review the injury report for the New York Jets (3-3), which currently has 10 players listed, as the Jets prepare for their matchup against the New York Giants (2-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM .
Watch the Jets in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Jets took down the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 in their last outing.
The Giants' last game was a 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|D.J. Reed Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Sauce Gardner
|CB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Brandin Echols
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Micheal Clemons
|DL
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jermaine Johnson
|LB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|Quad
|Out
|Irvin Charles
|WR
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|Back
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|Out
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Leonard Williams
|DL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Jets vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Jets or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets rank third-worst in total offense (277 yards per game), but they've played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.8 yards allowed per contest.
- The Jets rank 22nd in scoring offense (18.8 points per game) and 13th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) this year.
- The Jets rank worst in passing offense (159.5 passing yards per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 15th with 216.7 passing yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, New York ranks 12th in the NFL with 117.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks 26th in rushing yards allowed per contest (135.2).
- The Jets have forced 13 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over eight times (14th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +5, seventh-ranked in the league.
Jets vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)
- Moneyline: Jets (-155), Giants (+130)
- Total: 35.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Jets-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.