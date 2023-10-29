How to Watch Jets vs. Giants on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Jets (3-3) visit the New York Giants (2-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Jets vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Jets Insights
- This year, the Jets score 6.1 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Giants allow (24.9).
- The Jets rack up 74.4 fewer yards per game (277) than the Giants give up per matchup (351.4).
- This season, New York piles up 117.5 yards per game on the ground, 19.8 fewer than New York allows per outing (137.3).
- The Jets have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Jets Away Performance
- The Jets score more points in road games (20.5 per game) than they do overall (18.8), but they also concede more (25.5 per game) than overall (19.8).
- The Jets accumulate 311 yards per game in away games (34 more than overall) and give up 345 in road games (6.8 fewer than overall).
- The Jets pick up more rushing yards away from home (149 per game) than they do overall (117.5), but they also allow more (136.5 per game) than overall (135.2).
- The Jets convert 18.2% of third downs away from home (6.8% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 46.4% of third downs in away games (0.1% less than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Kansas City
|L 23-20
|NBC
|10/8/2023
|at Denver
|W 31-21
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 20-14
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|11/6/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.