The New York Jets (3-3) visit the New York Giants (2-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Jets vs. Giants

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Jets Insights

This year, the Jets score 6.1 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Giants allow (24.9).

The Jets rack up 74.4 fewer yards per game (277) than the Giants give up per matchup (351.4).

This season, New York piles up 117.5 yards per game on the ground, 19.8 fewer than New York allows per outing (137.3).

The Jets have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Jets Away Performance

The Jets score more points in road games (20.5 per game) than they do overall (18.8), but they also concede more (25.5 per game) than overall (19.8).

The Jets accumulate 311 yards per game in away games (34 more than overall) and give up 345 in road games (6.8 fewer than overall).

The Jets pick up more rushing yards away from home (149 per game) than they do overall (117.5), but they also allow more (136.5 per game) than overall (135.2).

The Jets convert 18.2% of third downs away from home (6.8% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 46.4% of third downs in away games (0.1% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Kansas City L 23-20 NBC 10/8/2023 at Denver W 31-21 CBS 10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX 10/29/2023 at New York - CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.