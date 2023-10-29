Jets vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The New York Giants (2-5) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the New York Jets (3-3). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 35.5 points.
Before the Jets play the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The Giants' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Jets.
Jets vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New York Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jets (-3)
|35.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Jets (-3)
|35.5
|-168
|+142
New York vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
Jets vs. Giants Betting Insights
- New York's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.
- New York games have gone over the point total on three of six occasions (50%).
- New York has won twice against the spread this year.
- The Giants have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.
- One New York game (out of seven) has hit the over this year.
Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28.5 (-115)
|-
|Dalvin Cook
|-
|-
|14.5 (-110)
|-
|0.5 (-105)
|-
|Breece Hall
|-
|-
|68.5 (-139)
|-
|15.5 (-118)
|-
|Allen Lazard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31.5 (-118)
|-
|Zach Wilson
|198.5 (-115)
|-
|12.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
