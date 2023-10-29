The New York Giants (2-5) are 3-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the New York Jets (3-3). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 35.5 points.

Before the Jets play the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The Giants' betting insights and trends can be found below before they face the Jets.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New York Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Jets (-3) 35.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jets (-3) 35.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

New York vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jets vs. Giants Betting Insights

New York's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

New York games have gone over the point total on three of six occasions (50%).

New York has won twice against the spread this year.

The Giants have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

One New York game (out of seven) has hit the over this year.

Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyler Conklin - - - - 28.5 (-115) - Dalvin Cook - - 14.5 (-110) - 0.5 (-105) - Breece Hall - - 68.5 (-139) - 15.5 (-118) - Allen Lazard - - - - 31.5 (-118) - Zach Wilson 198.5 (-115) - 12.5 (-118) - - - Garrett Wilson - - - - 60.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.