Jets vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Jets (3-3) visit the New York Giants (2-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jets and the Giants.
Jets vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jets
|3
|35.5
|-155
|+130
Jets vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
New York Jets
- The average total in New York's contests this year is 40.9, 5.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Jets have covered the spread four times in six games with a set spread.
- This is the first game this year the Jets are moneyline favorites.
- New York has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.
New York Giants
- The Giants have played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 35.5 points.
- New York's games this year have had a 43-point total on average, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Giants have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-5-0).
- This season, the Giants have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.
- New York has been at least a +130 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.
Jets vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jets
|18.8
|25
|19.8
|9
|40.9
|4
|6
|Giants
|12.1
|32
|24.9
|24
|43
|4
|7
Jets vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends
Jets
- New York is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over its past three games.
- New York has hit the over twice in its past three contests.
- The Jets have a -6-point negative scoring differential this season (-1 per game). The Giants also have been outscored, by 89 points (12.8 per game).
Giants
- New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.
- None of the Giants' past three games have hit the over.
- The Jets have been outscored by six points this season (one per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 89 points (12.8 per game).
Jets Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.9
|41.1
|40.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.3
|23.3
|23.5
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-2
|1-1
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43
|42.3
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|22.7
|27.3
|ATS Record
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-6-0
|0-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
