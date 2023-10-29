The New York Jets (3-3) visit the New York Giants (2-5) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jets and the Giants.

Jets vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jets 3 35.5 -155 +130

Jets vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The average total in New York's contests this year is 40.9, 5.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jets have covered the spread four times in six games with a set spread.

This is the first game this year the Jets are moneyline favorites.

New York has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

New York Giants

The Giants have played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 35.5 points.

New York's games this year have had a 43-point total on average, 7.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-5-0).

This season, the Giants have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has been at least a +130 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Jets vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jets 18.8 25 19.8 9 40.9 4 6 Giants 12.1 32 24.9 24 43 4 7

Jets vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

New York is unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall over its past three games.

New York has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

The Jets have a -6-point negative scoring differential this season (-1 per game). The Giants also have been outscored, by 89 points (12.8 per game).

Giants

New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

None of the Giants' past three games have hit the over.

The Jets have been outscored by six points this season (one per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 89 points (12.8 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.9 41.1 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.3 23.3 23.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-2 1-1

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 42.3 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 22.7 27.3 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

