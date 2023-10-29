Matt Breida has a good matchup when his New York Giants face the New York Jets in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets give up 135.2 rushing yards per game, seventh-worst in the league.

Breida has accumulated 37 carries for 99 yards (14.1 ypg), including one touchdown. As a receiver, Breida has caught 11 balls for 54 yards (7.7 ypg).

Breida vs. the Jets

Breida vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 28 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jets have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Jets have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Breida will square off against the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense this week. The Jets allow 135.2 yards on the ground per game.

The Jets have the No. 2 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up two this season (0.3 per game).

Giants Player Previews

Matt Breida Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Breida Rushing Insights

Breida has not hit the over on his rushing yards totals in his three opportunities this season.

The Giants have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 190 rushes this season. He's taken 37 of those carries (19.5%).

Breida has rushed for a touchdown once this season in seven games played.

He has one touchdown this season (14.3% of his team's seven offensive TDs).

He has four red zone rushing carries (13.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Breida's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

