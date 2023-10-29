Will Matt Breida cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants clash with the New York Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a TD)

Breida has put up 99 rushing yards on 37 carries (14.1 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.

Breida has also caught 11 passes for 54 yards (7.7 per game).

Breida has one rushing touchdown in seven games.

Matt Breida Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3 4 0 1 5 0

