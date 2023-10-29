Will Matt Breida Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 8?
Will Matt Breida cash his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants clash with the New York Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.
Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a TD)
- Breida has put up 99 rushing yards on 37 carries (14.1 yards per game) with one touchdown this season.
- Breida has also caught 11 passes for 54 yards (7.7 per game).
- Breida has one rushing touchdown in seven games.
Matt Breida Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|2
|9
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|4
|17
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|14
|30
|0
|5
|48
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|9
|21
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|3
|4
|0
|1
|5
|0
