Will Michael Carter pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the New York Jets play the New York Giants on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Michael Carter score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a TD)

Carter has 36 yards on six carries (6 ypg).

Carter also makes an impact in the passing game, catching nine passes for 44 yards (7.3 ypg).

Carter has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Michael Carter Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0

