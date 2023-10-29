With the New York Giants playing the New York Jets in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Parris Campbell a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Campbell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

Campbell has put up an 85-yard campaign thus far (14.2 yards per game), hauling in 16 balls on 23 targets.

Campbell does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0

Rep Parris Campbell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.