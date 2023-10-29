Will Randall Cobb Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Randall Cobb did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Jets match up with the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Cobb's stats can be found on this page.
Cobb's season stats include 20 yards on three receptions (6.7 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 12 times.
Randall Cobb Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Jets have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Irvin Charles (LP/shoulder): 0 Rec
Week 8 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cobb 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|12
|3
|20
|11
|0
|6.7
Cobb Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|4
|2
|8
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|3
|0
|0
|0
