Will Saquon Barkley Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants play the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Barkley's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Saquon Barkley and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 8, Barkley has 74 carries for 284 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 16 receptions (20 targets) for 87 yards.
Keep an eye on Barkley's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- The Giants have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Gary Brightwell (DNP/hamstring): 9 Rush Att; 19 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 5 Rec; 47 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kendre Miller
- Click Here for Laviska Shenault Jr.
- Click Here for Nathaniel Dell
- Click Here for Josh Whyle
- Click Here for Gerald Everett
Giants vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Barkley 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|74
|284
|1
|3.8
|20
|16
|87
|2
Barkley Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|17
|63
|1
|6
|29
|1
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|93
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|21
|77
|0
|3
|41
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.