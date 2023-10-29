Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants play the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. All of Barkley's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 8, Barkley has 74 carries for 284 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 16 receptions (20 targets) for 87 yards.

Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

The Giants have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Gary Brightwell (DNP/hamstring): 9 Rush Att; 19 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 5 Rec; 47 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 8 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Barkley 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 74 284 1 3.8 20 16 87 2

Barkley Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1

