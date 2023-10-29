Saquon Barkley will be up against the seventh-worst rushing defense in the league when his New York Giants take on the New York Jets in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Barkley has compiled a team-high 284 total rushing yards on 74 carries (71 ypg). He's also added one rushing TD. Barkley has also made a difference as a pass-catcher, grabbing 16 balls for 87 yards (21.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Barkley vs. the Jets

Barkley vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games The Jets have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Jets have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 135.2 rushing yards per game given up by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Jets have put up two touchdowns on the ground (0.3 per game). The Jets' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Giants Player Previews

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-118)

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley hit his rushing yards over two times in four games played this season.

The Giants have passed 54.9% of the time and run 45.1% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 38.9% of his team's 190 rushing attempts this season (74).

Barkley has rushed for a touchdown once this season in four games played.

He has 42.9% of his team's seven offensive touchdowns this season (three).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (48.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-120)

Barkley Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Barkley has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Barkley has 8.7% of his team's target share (20 targets on 231 passing attempts).

He has 87 receiving yards on 20 targets to rank 129th in NFL play with 4.4 yards per target.

Barkley has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Barkley has been targeted three times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 18 red zone pass attempts).

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 24 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

